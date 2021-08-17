Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 1,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 27.32% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

