Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 7.4%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 79,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,476,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

PACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 109,856.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

