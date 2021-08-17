Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $39.20. 3,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

