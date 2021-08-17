PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF remained flat at $$8.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. PageGroup has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.03.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

