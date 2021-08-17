Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $128.24. 5,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,364. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $128.02. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

