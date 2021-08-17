Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 104.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

PBR stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,257,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

