Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.8% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.88.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $11.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of -308.97 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.12, for a total transaction of $21,607,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,593,231 shares of company stock worth $489,257,837. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

