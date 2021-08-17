Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.74. 373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,368. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

