Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 466,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,542,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

