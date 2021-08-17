Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,166. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07.

