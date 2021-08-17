Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fisker by 892.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fisker by 134.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fisker stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. 240,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,750,587. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

