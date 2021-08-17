Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
OTCMKTS PRMRF traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
