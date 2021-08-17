Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Update

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the July 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS PRMRF traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,859. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1915 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

PRMRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.