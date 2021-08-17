Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 in the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

