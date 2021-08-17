Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Rating Increased to Hold at Truist

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PK. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

