Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$44.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Park Lawn has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.06.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$37.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.21. Park Lawn has a 52-week low of C$26.44 and a 52-week high of C$38.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.77%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

