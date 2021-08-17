Parkland Co. (PKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Parkland has a one year low of C$32.18 and a one year high of C$45.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.40.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

