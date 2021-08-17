Partner Communications (PTNR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%.
Partner Communications stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $809.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.