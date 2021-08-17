Partner Communications (PTNR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Partner Communications stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $809.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Partner Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.