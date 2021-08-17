Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Short Interest Update

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Partners Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTRS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.87. 622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Partners Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Partners Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

