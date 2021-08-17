Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,586,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 322,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,103,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.18. 43,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.28. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.