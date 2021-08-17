Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 128,598 FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

BATS:BGLD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.46.

