Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 170,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.4% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.84. 188,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

