Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.19. 292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $67.17.

