Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF alerts:

KNG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. 47,475 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.