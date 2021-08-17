Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 30,430 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 41.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

