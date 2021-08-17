Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Realty Income by 6.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Realty Income by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Realty Income by 15.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Realty Income by 47.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 381,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,196,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.