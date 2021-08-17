Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Invests $466,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100,870 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,201,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 178,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,724,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.88.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

