PAYCENT (PYN) Market Cap Tops $133,396.03

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $133,396.03 and approximately $74.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00061604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.00918254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00162727 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PYN is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

