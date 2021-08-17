Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

PYCR stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

