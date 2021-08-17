Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYCR. JMP Securities started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $36.49 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.