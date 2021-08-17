Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp Sells 38,234 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PCTY opened at $250.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 200.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.73. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $256.47.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
PCTY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.
