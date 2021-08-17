PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $11.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of PBF Energy stock remained flat at $$8.48 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

