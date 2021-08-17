PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Cap Achieves $99.17 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $99.17 million and $479,272.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00058282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00842310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00046537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00100537 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 789,128,757 coins and its circulating supply is 345,823,903 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

