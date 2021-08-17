Peanut (NUX) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $263,465.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peanut has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00057565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.00835705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00099647 BTC.

About Peanut

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,368,367 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

