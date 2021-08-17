Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4,973.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 27,093 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

