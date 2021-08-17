Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 880,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $131,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 185,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 508,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $158.06. The company had a trading volume of 109,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,751. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.69. The stock has a market cap of $218.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.