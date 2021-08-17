Peony (PNY) Market Cap Hits $14.37 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and $106,956.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00064127 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 18,739,551 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

