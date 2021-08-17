Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,645. The company has a market cap of $610.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.93. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

