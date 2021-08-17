Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.41.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.61. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

