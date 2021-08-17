Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,850 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Immersion by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Immersion by 149.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

