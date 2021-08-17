Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after buying an additional 124,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.