Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 144,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 26.8% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

