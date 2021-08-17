Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of PRFT opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15. Perficient has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $105.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

