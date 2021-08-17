Perth Mint Gold Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,022.00 (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $8,022.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be bought for $1,793.38 or 0.03893311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00061470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00016940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.71 or 0.00922031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 932 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

