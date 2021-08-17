PIN (PIN) Trading Down 36.5% This Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00124620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00151948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,510.96 or 0.99796932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00898343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

