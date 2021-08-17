Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Utz Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.79.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Utz Brands by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

