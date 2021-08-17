Piper Sandler Weighs in on Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repro Med Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRMD. TheStreet lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $149.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 0.50. Repro Med Systems has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

