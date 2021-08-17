Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the July 15th total of 453,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN PLG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27. Platinum Group Metals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 2.03.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

