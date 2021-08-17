PlayFuel (PLF) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00832633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00100394 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

