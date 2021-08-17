Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $19.36 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $695.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.