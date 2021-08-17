Polkadot (DOT) Price Hits $26.49 on Major Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for $26.49 or 0.00056601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion and $3.54 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00135597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00157862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.27 or 0.99989446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.33 or 0.00923847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.25 or 0.06954090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.55 or 0.00657202 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,102,582,783 coins and its circulating supply is 986,858,627 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

